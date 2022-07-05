Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.24.

NYSE CVX opened at $146.51 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

