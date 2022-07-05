Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $111.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a current ratio of 28.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.34.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

