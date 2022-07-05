Cwm LLC Purchases 5,639 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,648 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

Shares of COP stock opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.59. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

