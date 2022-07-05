Cwm LLC Sells 5,460 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of Weis Markets worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.13. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Weis Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.