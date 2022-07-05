Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,400.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,320 shares of company stock valued at $50,999,100 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.30.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

