Cwm LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,739 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.17% of Astec Industries worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $947.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

