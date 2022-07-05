Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.93.

NYSE BLK opened at $616.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $627.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $728.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

