Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 439,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 281,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 55,880 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 69,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 46,694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 27,862 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth $1,622,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $163,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $361,690. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.30. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $91.37.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.92%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

