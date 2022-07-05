Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 349,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of ALTU stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Altitude Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,381,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 629,987 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 68.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,064,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 430,850 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 0.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 911,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 117.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 809,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 575,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

