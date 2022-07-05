Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Sets New 52-Week Low at $153.50

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 153.50 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 156.70 ($1.90), with a volume of 185148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($1.93).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Urban Logistics REIT from GBX 219 ($2.65) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £741.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 173.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 180.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 4.35 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.