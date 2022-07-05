WPP (LON:WPP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $770.20

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 770.20 ($9.33) and last traded at GBX 770.20 ($9.33), with a volume of 474978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 805.20 ($9.75).

WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded WPP to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($17.86) to GBX 1,250 ($15.14) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.35) to GBX 1,230 ($14.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.50) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($15.50) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,281.67 ($15.52).

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. The firm has a market cap of £8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,548.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 908.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,027.10.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

