Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Decreases By 30.2%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ ATHE opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Alterity Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alterity Therapeutics from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

