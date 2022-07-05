Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the first quarter worth $48,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the first quarter worth $673,000.

NASDAQ ARIZW opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13. Arisz Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

