Cwm LLC Trims Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cwm LLC cut its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $265,158,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $67,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of FMC by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 540,810 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC stock opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

