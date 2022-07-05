Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of CARR opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

