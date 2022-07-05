Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 38,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.34. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $903.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

