Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZION shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.