Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 38.5% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,827,000 after purchasing an additional 173,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.13 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

