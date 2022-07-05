Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 247.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

