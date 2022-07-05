Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 156,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $53.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $328.51 million, a P/E ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UEIC. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Universal Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.