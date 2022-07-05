Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $47,000 Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 414.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in WesBanco by 204.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 116,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 78,304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 54,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. WesBanco had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $161,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,569.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $906,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $295,340. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

