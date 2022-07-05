Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,027 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $68.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.