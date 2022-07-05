Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $318,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,116.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,271. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of -69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.62.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

