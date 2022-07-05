Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.59) to GBX 3,800 ($46.02) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.86) to GBX 4,400 ($53.28) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,100.00.

BTI opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

