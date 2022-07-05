Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $265,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $674,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.13. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
