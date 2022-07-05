Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 10.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RPM International stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

