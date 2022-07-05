Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Loop Industries worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Loop Industries by 6,058.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Loop Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

NASDAQ LOOP opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Separately, Raymond James set a $19.50 target price on shares of Loop Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Loop Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.