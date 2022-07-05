Xponance Inc. Acquires 247 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Shares of GPC opened at $133.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.67.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.