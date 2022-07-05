JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $110.93 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

