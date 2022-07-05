Baugh & Associates LLC Acquires 560 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.9% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $110.93 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

