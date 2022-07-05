Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $370,000 Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 56,425 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

