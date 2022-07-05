Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 2,773 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Aegon by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €4.70 ($4.90) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.52) to €5.40 ($5.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €5.30 ($5.52) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.60 ($5.83) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.24.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

