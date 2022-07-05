Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $43.15 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

