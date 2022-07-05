Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in MarineMax by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $793.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

