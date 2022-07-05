795 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after buying an additional 577,908 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,975,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,458,000 after buying an additional 465,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $243,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

