MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 997.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $269.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.82.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432,330.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,629 shares of company stock valued at $31,500,171. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

