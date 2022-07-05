Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,079 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 77,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 108,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,627.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.