iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,006,000 after acquiring an additional 490,914 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 998,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,497,000 after purchasing an additional 44,755 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 846,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 837,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 132,373 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

