Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fluent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fluent by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 910,739 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Fluent by 831.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 281,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 251,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fluent by 41.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 39,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in Fluent by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLNT shares. Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FLNT opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.64 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

Fluent Profile (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.