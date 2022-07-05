Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after buying an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,334,176 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

