Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 760 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

