Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $49,000 in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,366 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TrueCar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in TrueCar by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TrueCar by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.09. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $34,841.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

About TrueCar (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

