Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,334,176. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

