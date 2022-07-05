Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 3,961 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after purchasing an additional 400,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,701,000 after purchasing an additional 336,188 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,605,000 after purchasing an additional 315,029 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,798,000 after purchasing an additional 329,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

APH stock opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

