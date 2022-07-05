Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 92 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

