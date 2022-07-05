Sigma Planning Corp Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after acquiring an additional 448,986 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after acquiring an additional 221,746 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

BK stock opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

