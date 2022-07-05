Cogeco Communications Inc. Purchases 5,300 Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$98.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$521,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,940,067.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$88.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,452,436.48.

On Monday, June 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$90.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$445,249.77.

On Friday, June 24th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 6,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$89.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$601,861.67.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 10,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$89.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$928,717.92.

On Monday, June 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 9,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$90.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,546.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 10,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$91.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$929,278.14.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 14,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$95.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,370,484.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$96.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,253.27.

On Friday, June 10th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$97.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$380,234.01.

On Monday, June 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,000 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$100.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$400,902.00.

Shares of CCA opened at C$89.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of C$86.79 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.28.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$731.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.7499994 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. CIBC cut Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.39.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

