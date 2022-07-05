Analyzing CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CMC Materials and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMC Materials 0 5 2 0 2.29 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93

CMC Materials presently has a consensus price target of $197.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.23%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus price target of $77.93, indicating a potential upside of 100.81%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than CMC Materials.

Profitability

This table compares CMC Materials and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMC Materials 8.85% 23.55% 9.97% GLOBALFOUNDRIES N/A 3.05% 1.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CMC Materials and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMC Materials $1.20 billion 4.12 -$68.58 million $3.82 45.20 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion 3.13 -$250.31 million N/A N/A

CMC Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of CMC Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CMC Materials beats GLOBALFOUNDRIES on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMC Materials (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials. The Electronic Materials segment develops, produces, and sells chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries for polishing various materials used in IC devices, including tungsten, dielectric materials, copper, tantalum, and aluminum; and various materials that are used in the production of disk substrates and magnetic heads for hard disk drives; and CMP pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the CMP process. This segment also offers sulfuric, phosphoric, nitric, and hydrofluoric acids, as well as ammonium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, other specialty organic solvents, and various blends of chemicals; and develops and manufactures consumable products for cleaning advanced probe cards and test sockets. The Performance Materials segment provides pipeline and industrial materials comprising polymer-based drag-reducing agents for crude oil transmission, valve greases, cleaners and sealants, and related services and equipment; and routine and emergency maintenance services, as well as training services. This segment also offers precision polishing and metrology systems for advanced optics applications; and magneto-rheological polishing fluids, consumables, and spare and replacement parts, as well as optical polishing services and other customer support services; and engages in the wood treatment business. The company was formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and changed its name to CMC Materials, Inc. in October 2020. CMC Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

