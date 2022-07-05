Cogeco Communications Inc. Buys 4,900 Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$90.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$445,249.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,476,080.29.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

TSE:CCA opened at C$89.20 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of C$86.79 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$97.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$728.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$731.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.7499994 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cogeco Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.39.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

