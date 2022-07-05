Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,937 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 62.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 95,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

NYSE:PB opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

